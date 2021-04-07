Imagine the Olympic athletes wearing uniforms made by slaves–it will offend Coke’s values









The International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave a uniform contract for the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to a Chinese textiles company that has an affiliated factory in Xinjiang and that openly advertises its use of Xinjiang cotton.

Xinjiang is the home of slave labor camps that are filled with Uyghur slaves.

“And if an American Olympian complained, he or she would be subject to arrest under CCP national security law and could end up in Chinese prison. This is only the beginning…,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The opacity of supply chains in China means it may be hard to determine if goods are made through forced labor.

The company told the IOC that the cotton used in the Olympic uniforms doesn’t originate in Xinjiang — if you can believe a single word they say.

Even if they are telling the truth, they are a company THAT USES SLAVE LABOR!!! REMEMBER WHEN AMERICANS CARED ABOUT THAT?

Woke a Cola, MLB, Delta, Chase and others are offended on behalf of black people enslaved more than 150 years ago but they condone Muslim enslavement now.

