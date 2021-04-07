“Scary” HR-1 nationalizes elections and wipes out state voter ID laws









About 43 states are working to protect the election integrity of their states, but they won’t be able to do it if Democrats pass massive legislation to nationalize election standards.

Democrats plan to wipe out the 10th Amendment.

Voter ID will be gone along with other forms of election security with HR-1. They believe they can pass it based on the Parliamentarian’s opinion.

DOOR OF FRAUD SWINGS WIDE OPEN

“This swings the door for fraud wide open,” said Rep. Ashley Hinson, Iowa Republican. “It’s just common sense that a valid form of voter ID should be required to cast a ballot in an election.”

The National Conference of State Legislatures says 36 states require voters to show ID, but Democrats and liberal advocacy groups hope to wipe out those state requirements with the federal legislation.

“You are just adding this ridiculous burden for a nonexistent problem,” said Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections for the leftist Common Cause.

Leftists falsely insist a voter-signed declaration is necessary to protect minority voters, many of whom say they don’t have access to driver’s licenses or other forms of identification. They charge that state voter ID laws disenfranchise Black and Hispanic voters.

“If you don’t have an ID, you can still vote,” Ms. Albert said.

That’s absurd and it’s a racist claim. Of course, black people have IDs.

Section 307 of the more than 800-page bill says a state may not require a voter to show a form of ID to obtain an absentee ballot but is allowed to require a signature from the voter, as has been a requirement with absentee ballots in past elections.

And those requirements have been vastly watered down.

If a voter feels like it, they can give a sworn statement on identity, but what good is that?

The provisions are needed because states have “eroded access to the right to vote through restrictions on the right to vote including excessively onerous voter identification requirements,” the legislation says.

THEY KNOW THEY’RE LYING

That is why they are lying about Georgia’s Election Integrity Act. They know it’s a lie and so do the many companies going along with it. So does Joe Biden know he’s lying when he’s in a cogent state.

“The notion that photo ID is racist is absurd, and it’s actually racist to claim that minority voters can’t obtain an ID,” said Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

He said no one in Indiana has been wrongly blocked from voting, even with the state’s identification requirement. The problem with the signed declaration as part of the Democrats’ bill is that it can’t be effectively challenged, Mr. Rokita said.

Voter ID laws can prevent voter fraud and duplicate voting, conservatives say. They point to other countries that require voter ID.

The United Kingdom, Canada, France, Argentina, and Brazil are among countries requiring voters to show identification.

Anyone can get a voter ID and the poor can get it for free.

“Scary:”

