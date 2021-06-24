Biden eco-terror-tied nominee for land management pushed population control



















The BidenBama administration has picked the most radical-left people for every position, but the nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is stunningly so.

Tracy Stone-Manning, who is tied to eco-terrorism and was once charged with conspiracy, argued in her graduate thesis that Americans need to engage in population control to protect the environment.

“The origin of our abuses is us. If there were fewer of us, we would have less impact,” states the thesis , which was first flagged by the Daily Caller on Thursday. “We must consume less, and more importantly, we must breed fewer consuming humans.”

Stone-Manning repeated the same push in a television ad script she wrote for her thesis, as well.

“I know it would be my third baby, but there’s not a population problem here like in Africa or India…,” the woman says in the script. “And besides, smart people like Bob and me should be the people having kids.”

“The point is a simple one,” Stone-Manning wrote of the ads in her thesis. “Harshly, the ads say that the earth can’t afford Americans. More softly, they ask people to think about how their family planning choices affect the planet.” The thesis also claims that cattle grazing on public lands is “destroying the West.” If confirmed, Stone-Manning would oversee an agency that, according to the BLM website, “manages livestock grazing on 155 million acres” of public lands.

Related

















