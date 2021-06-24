Biden gets creepy during a presser on infrastructure



















Joe Biden got creepy during a press conference today, and he most certainly is lying at the same time. He didn’t write any bills as he claimed during the presser. He can barely speak.

He went into a creepy whispering episode in the middle of a press conference. Biden did it three times in one presser.

“I got them $1.9 trillion dollars relief so far. They’re gonna be getting checks in the mail that are consequential,” whispered the President into a mic while live on air. He was talking about the new massive ‘infrastructure’ bill.He is planning more spending as inflation soars.

The swamp wins again.

Guess who negotiated this horrendous deal? You guessed it — Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski. What a pathetic bunch, and they call that ‘bipartisan?’

Apparently, a Democrat-only bill was inevitable. At least that’s what Joe Manchin said.

The rest of the bill will be crammed through anyway in a reconciliation bill.

Watch and tell me what I’m watching here. Is this typical of dementia:

“Creepy” Joe just took on a new meaning. https://t.co/RAJ8Nay0dv — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 24, 2021

Asked about nationwide workforce shortages, President Biden whispers: “Pay them more.” pic.twitter.com/vxVMWImNsb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 24, 2021

They have no idea how they are going to pay for it.

.@replouiegohmert on infrastructure deal: “They are having a great deal of difficulty in reaching an agreement on how to pay for it.” @HeatherChilders @BobSellersTV https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/Dip9I9VejM — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 24, 2021

This is another payoff to blue locales and unions:

Here’s the breakdown of the bipartisan infrastructure framework, per @JulieNBCNews. President Biden expected to speak on the specifics of the $1.2 trillion proposal next hour. pic.twitter.com/J1YH9KGuir — Monica Alba (@albamonica) June 24, 2021

