Biden Embarrasses the US at the G20 Summit

President Biden couldn’t pronounce the name of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman while speaking at the G20 economic summit in New Dehli.

“And I particularly wanna thank Prime Minister Modi and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salam,” Biden said. “Excuse me, Mohammed bin Salam, and the president Van von der Leyen, of the European Commission,” he continued.

“And since he’s not speaking today, uh, I wanted to uh — well maybe he is speaking today, I had a note he wasn’t speaking. Anyway, I’m gonna stop there,” the president mumbled.

We don’t have a president except for the one no one sees who pulls his strings.

BIDEN at the G20: “…and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salam, excuse me, Mohammed bin Salman … and since he’s not speaking today, I wanted to — well maybe he is speaking today. I had a note he wasn’t speaking. Any rate, I’m gonna stop there.” pic.twitter.com/YXjkywusfo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 9, 2023

Many Americans don’t know who the President is.

The president’s identity was the third most commonly Googled query beginning with “who is” nationwide from June through August, according to the results of a Google trend analysis by Casino.org.

“Who is the president?” was the top “who is” search in New York, New Jersey, and Texas, and the least popular Google query in Delaware, Hawaii, and Massachusetts.

If people are voting and don’t know who the President is, that is depressing. Then again, Biden obviously isn’t running the country. So, maybe it makes sense.

