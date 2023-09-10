Mike Lindell Blows Up at a Snide Lawyer During Defamation Deposition

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was deposed in March in response to the defamation lawsuit on behalf of Dr. Eric Coomer, the Dominion Voting Systems’ Director of Product Strategy and Security.

The videos were just released and in one of them a lawyer gets nasty and refers to his pillows as “lumpy pillows.” That set off Mike Lindell.

“Okay, and I’m not asking about the lumpy pillow calls,” a Dominion lawyer said in reference to customer service calls.

“No they’re not lumpy pillows, that’s not what they call on,” Lindell fired back. “When you say lumpy pillows, now you’re an a***ole. You got that? You’re an a***ole is what you are!”

“No, he’s an a***ole! He’s an ambulance-chasing lawyer, so don’t start with me. I got all day,” Lindell told Coomer’s lawyer. “I’ll take as much time as you want, so let’s go. You’re not my boss, you’re just a lawyer, frivolous lawyer,” Lindell said.

“His last deposition, taken in Minneapolis on August 23, 2023, ended after Mr. Lindell left the witness chair. The Dominion lawyer said Mr. Lindell was “vulgar, threatening, loud, [and] disrespectful.”

“Through this Motion, Dr. Coomer seeks an order compelling Mr. Lindell to appear before the Court or the Magistrate Judge in Denver, Colorado, so that decorum can be maintained and contemporaneous rulings can be sought during a rescheduled deposition. Dr. Coomer further seeks attorney fees and expenses associated with Mr. Lindell’s discovery abuse,” the filing continued.

A frustrated Mike Lindell:

Mike Lindell calling the lawyer deposing him an asshole multiple times for mocking his “lumpy pillows” is the energy we all need through 2024 & beyond Stop respecting people who only want to tear down our country & our perfect pillows Promocode DCDrainopic.twitter.com/aWycYo4mqR — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 9, 2023

