No, Trump Isn’t Invading Mexico

Donald Trump has publicly committed to designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations upon assuming office. He is contemplating military actions against these cartels.

Reports online suggest Trump and his team are discussing the extent of military involvement. Some claim he is considering a soft invasion, hinting that Trump will invade Mexico’s sovereignty.

This is a month-old story that is being regurgitated.

A month ago, the unreliable Rolling Stone said he was going to invade Mexico, and that is where this ‘news’ is coming from. Trump isn’t going to invade or go into Mexico without permission. He wants cooperation, or Mexico gets hit with tariffs or a blockade or some other creative tactic.

This is where the regurgitation began:

BREAKING: Trump and his team are discussing a “soft invasion” of Mexico, per Rolling Stone — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 22, 2024

