Biden ends Trump rule requiring schools to reveal partnership to the CCP









U.S. officials believe the Confucius Institutes at American schools and universities are front groups for the Chinese Communist Party. The Trump administration planned to require the schools to disclose partnerships, which are often very lucrative.

The Trump administration submitted a proposed rule to the Department of Homeland Security on Dec. 31, 2020. It was entitled “Establishing Requirement for Student and Exchange Visitor Program Certified Schools to Disclose Agreements with Confucius Institutes and Classrooms.”

Around 500 K-12 schools and 100 colleges in the U.S. have partnerships with the Confucius Institute U.S. Center, a U.S.-based affiliate of the Beijing-based Confucius Institute Headquarters.

The institute, also known as Hanban, is affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Education.

According to reginfo.gov, on January 26, the Trump proposal was withdrawn.

Why would Biden do it? And so quickly and definitively.

Over 100 universities in the U.S. are now in direct partnership with the Chinese government through the Confucius Institute and other groups.

They are propaganda outfits and they buy the alliance with the schools.

While spreading Chinese culture in an academic setting would have intellectual benefits, it’s also important to be aware of more long-term subversive goals and larger efforts to engage in information warfare.

As Foreign Policy writes, in one instance “consular officials … requested that CSSAs across the United States post articles praising [President] Xi’s vision for the country and touting other party propaganda.” Furthermore, in the University of Minnesota CSSA elections, presidential candidates who were Communist Party members received preferential consideration.

