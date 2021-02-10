Claudia Conway auditioned for American Idol









Kellyanne and George Conway’s troubled daughter auditioned for American Idol. That might prove interesting given her penchant for saying aloud anything that comes into her head.

“You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket,” the show wrote alongside a video teaser of Claudia’s audition.

Claudia is a big star with haters of the Right and of her mother. Her fights with her mother have spilled out onto social media, and to a lesser degree, battles with her father.

Recently a photo of Claudia topless showed up on social media and allegedly came from Kellyanne’s phone. Claudia said her mother was going to “f— jail.” She later took it back and said her mother would never do that and she loves her.

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

