Sasse is being named as a presidential candidate in 2024 – what say you?









According to Reuters , Ben Sasse The Nebraska senator handily won reelection in 2020 and is considered a potential contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He denounced Trump’s false claims of widespread electoral fraud and said there was no basis to object Joe Biden’s win.

Erick Erickson is trying to promote him and says that Ben Sasse remains very popular in Nebraska.

And Nebraska can keep him. There has to be some who don’t find him popular since the Lincoln County GOP voted unanimously to censure him, and they are not alone.

The censure resolution received unanimous approval.

The resolution criticizes the Republican senator for “dismissing the legitimate concerns” of Nebraska’s secretary of state, attorney general “and a huge majority of Republican voters” regarding allegations of fraud in November’s presidential election.

It also says he issued “statements inciting radical proposals and retributions against law-abiding elected senators,” referring to Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, who objected to certification of the Electoral College results. And it accuses Sasse of “failure to respect the high office of the President of the United States.”

Copies of the resolution will be sent to Sasse and to the Nebraska GOP office to state support for a similar resolution by the State Central Committee when it meets Saturday in Columbus. Similar resolutions have been passed by Republicans in other counties, including Hitchcock, Scotts Bluff and Sarpy.

Ben Sasse might even be worse than Nikki Haley. — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 10, 2021

He will let commie Dems win the presidency and violate the Constitution while pretending he did the right thing not voting for DJT. Sasse lies several times throughout this clip. He insults everyone who disagrees with us. He falsely claims we “worship one dude.” While he claims he doesn’t see the obvious — a cabal described on the pages of Time Magazine and obvious election law changes aimed at giving the presidency to Biden — Sasse is the one who appears to be the liar.

He’s so phony:

