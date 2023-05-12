Biden Establishes Migration Hubs with Canada and Spain for Massive Migration

The Biden administration, with Soros and Obama White House advisors, is opening so-called legal pathways to give migrants incentives to apply for asylum online where they are instead of making the dangerous journey to the border.

In other words, they’re legalizing illegal immigration. The regime is making it easier to come illegally while pretending to be cracking down on illegal crossings.

The State Department on Thursday announced a website where asylum seekers can now find information on the process and will eventually be able to request appointments.

Biden’s pretending this manufactured migration is a global problem and is now getting Spain and Canada involved to solve the global problem globally.

That’s why Biden met with the Spanish Prime Minister today.

President Joe Biden commended Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for his country’s collaboration with the United States and Canada to establish migration hubs in Latin America to pave the way for illegal aliens they insist on calling asylum seekers, reports the AP.

IT’S A GLOBAL WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM MOVEMENT

Tim Pool and Ann Coulter discussed it, but they came up short. This is a global movement, and it is turning the entire Western World into the Third World, as the World Economic Forum (WEF) envisioned. The WEF created the crisis they needed to redesign the world.

EXCLUSIVE: Tim pool and Ann Coulter arm wrestle over illegal immigration https://t.co/MklS7gEh6j pic.twitter.com/br8PWd3g6t — BenGPT 6.0 (@BenMcCulley) February 18, 2023

The US border is now just an open gate. We are a third world nation, Sad 😢 pic.twitter.com/U308F2f1lt — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638) May 12, 2023

