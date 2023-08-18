Biden Extended ‘Temporary’ Legal Status to All Ukrainians in the US

Joe Biden extended ‘temporary’ legal status to all Ukrainians in the United States. On Friday, the Biden administration announced an extension and expansion of temporary legal status for Ukrainians already in the U.S., saying that Russia’s ongoing military invasion of their country and the ensuing humanitarian crisis prevents them from safely returning.

The expansion is expected to make 166,700 additional individuals eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). This is on top of allowing 26,000 current beneficiaries to retain their TPS through April 19, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement, The Hill reports.

“Russia’s ongoing military invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis requires that the United States continue to offer safety and protection to Ukrainians who may not be able to return to their country,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

“We will continue to offer our support to Ukrainian nationals through this temporary form of humanitarian relief.”

TPS for Ukrainians was expected to expire on Oct. 19, but it is being extended for 18 months.

Related