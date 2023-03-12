On the Matter of Joe Biden and the CCP: “As Bad As We Thought”

So now we have in hand documents that show just exactly how the Biden family was getting money from the Chinese Communist party, and I will tell you it’s as bad as we thought, Maria.

Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo interviewed Rep. Jim Comer this morning. He is the Chair of the Oversight Committee which is under intense Democrat Party assault. Mr. Comer wants to know if Joe Biden has been compromised by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). There is good reason to think so. Biden’s soft-on-China policy has alarmed people on both sides of the political aisle. This shouldn’t be partisan.

Mrs. Bartiromo asked Mr. Comer: “On the business of the Biden family, what have you learned?”

JIM COMER

“Well, we’ve had a very good two weeks, Maria. We are finally having people cooperate with us. I think we all know the Biden administration was stonewalling Janet Yellen, Yellen is stonewalling, not turning over the bank violations. But fortunately, since we’ve last spoken, we actually have bank records in hand.

“We have individuals who are working with our committee in the last two weeks. We’ve met with either these individuals personally or with their attorneys, and that would be four individuals who had ties in with the Biden family on their various schemes around the world.

“So now we have in hand documents that show just exactly how the Biden family was getting money from the Chinese Communist party, and I will tell you it’s as bad as we thought, Maria.

“It’s very concerning, and in a way, I’m kind of glad that the Biden attorney, Abby Lowell, and the Biden administration has[sic] been stonewalling. And that’s because when I requested that information two weeks ago versus today, because of what we have in hand now, we have a lot stronger case in court for why we need these documents that the Biden family’s withholding and that the government’s withholding. So, they have unintentionally helped our case in our quest to get these documents to where we can give the American people the truth and the transparency that they deserve.

“That out of their leadership in Washington, congressmen, this is so extraordinary. This is the number one adversary of America, and you’re telling us that the Biden family has accepted money. What does the CCP have on the Biden family, and is that the reason for the soft approach on China?

THERE IS A FULL-COURT PRESS TO DESTROY THE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

The Daily Beast is one of the many left-wing publications trying to damage the Oversight committee. They published an article claiming Jim Comer lamented not prosecuting the late Beau Biden, Joe’s son. That isn’t an accurate description.

This is what Jim Comer said:

“This U.S. attorney had had an opportunity to go after the Bidens years ago,” the Kentucky lawmaker huffed. “In fact, it was Beau Biden, the president’s other son, that was involved in some campaign donations from a person that got indicted, as well as Joe Biden was involved in some of these campaign donations when he was a senator, and then when he ran for president against Obama.”

Comer continued: “But nothing ever happened. So I don’t know much about this U.S. attorney other than he’s had an opportunity to investigate the Bidens before, and he chose not to. We all know that he’s just been silent for a long time.”

Beau was thought to also dabble in corrupt activities, and Joe was involved. If something had been done years ago, it might have spared us the danger we are in now. We will never know. That’s all he said.

