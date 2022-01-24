Biden Family Got $31 Million from the Highest Ranked CCP Officials

Axios reported last December that the Chinese government is increasingly using its economic weight to reshape global behavior and strengthen its own authoritarianism. Corporations are turning over all their secrets and technology while remaining mum on their human rights abuses.

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said, “I can’t be an expert in those kinds of things,” when asked in an interview with CNBC how human rights issues in China inform his decision to invest there. He referred to China as a “strict parent” in its approach to managing its population.

Michael Bloomberg insists Chairman Xi is not a dictator. Red China listens to the people, according to him.

Axios says democratic governments are leaving companies to fend for themselves. Are they fending for themselves or are they adopting Red China values?

Global businesses and nonprofits that take a stand for democratic values can cause massive revenue losses in the Chinese market. Then there are those who just join in for the payday.

That takes us to the corrupt Biden family.

During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, the Biden family received $31 million from Chinese individuals of the highest rank at the highest levels of the Red Chinese government.

The Big Guy, Joe Biden, had to know.

Watch:

.@peterschweizer says they spent a year investigating Red Handed. One of the most startling discoveries is the Biden family well he was VP received $31 million from Chinese individuals that are linked to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence. pic.twitter.com/6TjnkCk8I4 — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) January 24, 2022

Watch more here.

Related