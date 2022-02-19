Psaki Sees the Kim Potter Shooting of Daunte Wright as Racial Inequity

Kim Potter, the police officer who accidentally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced to 16 months in prison and 8 months in home confinement. That isn’t enough for the Wright family or the far-left Biden administration that supports criminals and not law enforcement.

In an effort to prevent a fellow officer from getting shot, then-Officer Potter pulled out a gun thinking it was a taser. That is proven from officer body cams. Officer Potter, who has lived a dedicated and productive life, has expressed tremendous sympathy and regret over her mistake. The judge recognized all of that and rejected the 7-year sentence recommended by the prosecutor.

Pandering Psaki has nothing but sympathy over the unnecessary death of criminal Daunte Wright. She thinks the accidental shooting of Wright proves the need for criminal justice reform and racial equity.

Should more white criminals be accidentally shot?

THE PANDERING PSAKI RESPONSE

“The former Minneapolis — or suburban Minneapolis Police officer who was convicted of fatally shooting Daunte Wright was sentenced to two years in prison today. Is the President keeping track of this? Is he aware of this sentence? And does he think that this was a sentence that was fitting for this crime?” the reporter said.

“Well, what I can say is that Daunte Wright should be here with his family and loved ones, and his death was the tragic result of a law enforcement officer’s error,” the White House Press Secretary said.

“We know we have a long way to go when it comes to criminal justice and racial equity in this country. That’s why we are committed to not only engaging in conversations about meaningful policing reform, but we will also continue to ensure that the law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to properly train and equip officers to protect our communities. But I’m not going to speak to the specifics of the sentencing outcome,” she said.

VENGEFUL WRIGHT FAMILY

Wright’s family and attorneys angrily condemned Judge Chu for going well below prosecutors’ recommendations. They pointed out that a Black former officer convicted of shooting a white woman in 2017 in a different Minnesota case got no such mercy despite his expressions of remorse.

They were talking about Mohammed Noor who was later released when the verdict was overturned. Noor shot a white woman for no conceivable reason, and would never speak to the police.

Katie Wright, who is white, told reporters that Potter “murdered my son,” and that, with this sentence, “the justice system murdered him all over again.” She accused Chu of being taken in by a performance she alleged was coached, and wondered why her own tears didn’t get such a sympathetic response.

Wright wasn’t murdered. It was involuntary manslaughter, an accident.

No matter how much Kim Potter apologized, the family demanded the maximum sentence possible.

Chu said Potter’s conduct over an otherwise exemplary 26-year career “cries out” for a shorter sentence.

DAUNTE WRIGHT’S SHORT LIFE

In his mere 20 years on this earth, he led a life of crime and violence before his death. Daunté shot his own friend in the head, broke into a neighbor’s home, and robbed a woman at gunpoint.

The 20-year-old was involved in the shooting of two of his school friends, a home burglary, and previously assaulted and robbed a woman at gunpoint. Jennifer LeMay said Wright shot her son, Caleb Livingston, 18, in the head at a gas station and left him to die in an incident in Minneapolis in May 2019.

Caleb now suffers from a traumatic brain injury and respiratory arrest and is bound to a wheelchair. He cannot speak and requires 24/7 care.

“He’s an evil human being. Worse than a monster, a waste of space on earth,” Jennifer LeMay told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview. LeMay said, “I have mixed emotions about [Wright’s] death, part of me is content knowing he’ll never be able to hurt someone again.” “Daunte lived a lifestyle that didn’t have a long life span. He was either going to be imprisoned, kill someone, or be killed. His actions and behavior were inexcusable on every level,” she said. “You live by the sword you die by the sword. How many more lives did he have to destroy? Karma’s a b***h, ain’t it?” she added. She did express sympathy for Wright’s family. Another woman, identified only as CV, told DailyMail.com Wright assaulted her and pointed a gun at her in an attempted robbery in December 2019. And in 2017, Wright was arrested and charged with felony 1st-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling after breaking into his friend’s parent’s home. At the time of his death, he was wanted for armed robbery and for choking a woman.

Related