Biden Fiat: New Vehicles Must Average 49 mpg by 2026

Biden reversed Donald Trump’s rules for new vehicles sold in the United States. They are now mandating vehicles AVERAGE at least 49 miles per gallons by 2026. The Trump administration requirement was 32 mpg. Notice how Congress and the American people have NOTHING to say about this. It’s just another rule.

That includes cars and trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said fuel efficiency requirements will increase by 8 percent annually for 2024 and 2025 model years, and 10 percent annually for model year 2026. That’s only four years from now with huge increases in two years.

It is due to their bizarre and grossly exaggerated climate science ideology.

According to Stripes.com: The new rules come as the Biden administration is struggling to combat rising gasoline prices with costs surging past $4 a gallon in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The average price on Thursday was $4.22 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.

The Bidenistas are deliberately pumping up fuel prices. They want to make it seem as if electric cars or the bus are the answer. They are doing this as they pretend the increase in gas prices isn’t their fault.

This is very dishonest. The rise in prices is manufactured by the Biden Administration and their radical assault on the fossil fuel industry.

The Trump administration had in March 2020 rolled back fuel efficiency requirements to 1.5 percent annual increases through 2026. The Obama administration had required 5 percent annual increases.

The new regulation (pdf) is similar to the EPA rules (pdf) announced in December 2021.

LET THEM TAKE A BUS

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the new rule “means that American families will be able to drive further before they have to fill up, saving hundreds of dollars per year.” What he is not saying is the auto companies can’t meet their unreasonable requirements.

Buttigieg has already said that people who can’t afford an EV can take a bus.

NHTSA estimates (pdf) that under the rule, consumers could save $1,387 in fuel costs over the life of a vehicle. but the average cost of a new vehicle would also increase by almost that much—$1,087.

It’s not about saving. It’s about forcing people on to public transportation since many won’t be able to afford electric cars.

The automobile industry wants big subsidies which means the 50% of Americans who do pay federal taxes will pay for that too. Once there are no other options, the subsidies will be gone and EVs will be too expensive for most people.

PENALTIES ARE UP AS GAS PRICES RISE THANKS TO BIDEN

HTSA also recently reinstated higher penalties for automakers whose vehicles do not comply. For the 2019-21 model years, the civil penalty rate is now $14. That is up from $5.50, for each tenth of a mile per gallon that an automaker’s performance falls short of its compliance obligation, multiplied by the number of vehicles in its fleet. For 2022, the fine is $15.

Automakers, now represented by the alliance, argued in 2016 that the increased penalty could raise industry compliance costs by at least $1 billion annually.

