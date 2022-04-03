Hunter’s Dad Wants Donald Trump Prosecuted NOW

As we reported last night but goofed a bit on the message, Biden wants Donald Trump prosecuted now. Hunter’s dad, President Joe Biden is telling staffers that he wants Donald Trump arrested.

Donald Trump [not him] is a ‘threat to democracy’. This is as he, Biden, actually destroys the country with his Marxist Build Back Better movement.

The Big Guy, who gets a cut of his family’s pay for play operations and who set his son up with corrupt deals in foreign countries and enemies, thinks DJT is the threat.

Biden, who worries about Ukraine’s sovereignty while destroying ours, thinks DJT must be arrested and charged for starting a riot he didn’t start.

Biden’s message, now ‘leaked’ by the Democrat New York Times, is meant to be heard by DOJ Attorney General Merrick Garland, not just the world – prosecute Trump!

A New York Times article states that “Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted.” Allegedly, he hasn’t said this directly to Attorney General Garland but “has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6.”

Did he even say that or did the cabal who runs him say it? Although, there is no doubt Biden hates DJT and anyone who supports him.

This is the stuff of Third World countries where a dictator uses his power to imprison his political opponent.

January 6th was a rally of nearly a million people and a small number of people rioted. Another larger number walked around the Capitol. Many were let in by the police. They came unarmed. That’s it. It was not an insurrection. It was a riot.

The Times article was intended to pressure Garland and give him direction. Biden also viciously wants Donald Trump maligned. Biden was never a nice person and nothing has changed.

THIS IS THE SECTION FROM THE NY TIMES

“The attorney general’s deliberative approach has come to frustrate Democratic allies of the White House and, at times, President Biden himself. As recently as late last year, Mr. Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments. And while the president has never communicated his frustrations directly to Mr. Garland, he has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mr. Garland said that he and the career prosecutors working on the case felt only the pressure “to do the right thing,” which meant that they “follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead.”

Still, Democrats’ increasingly urgent calls for the Justice Department to take more aggressive action highlight the tension between the frenetic demands of politics and the methodical pace of one of the biggest prosecutions in the department’s history.

“The Department of Justice must move swiftly,” Representative Elaine Luria, Democrat of Virginia and a member of the House committee investigating the riot, said this past week. She and others on the panel want the department to charge Trump allies with contempt for refusing to comply with the committee’s subpoenas.

“Attorney General Garland,” Ms. Luria said during a committee hearing, “do your job so that we can do ours.”

This article is based on interviews with more than a dozen people, including officials in the Biden administration and people with knowledge of the president’s thinking, all of whom asked for anonymity to discuss private conversations.”

