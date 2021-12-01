Biden Fibs Again, Tells College Kids He Drove a Tractor Trailer

















Joe Biden, our own Walter Mitty, on Tuesday traveled to Minneapolis to deliver remarks on the newly signed infrastructure law. As part of the trip, he visited Dakota County Technical College where he whispered he once was a tractor-trailer driver. (video below)

In what world he drove a tractor-trailer, we can’t say, but it certainly wasn’t this one. The weaselly, corrupt politician has told this lie for years, but the media won’t call him out any longer. It has, however, been debunked many times in the past.

Biden can lie with impunity because we no longer have news reporting in this country, just leftist activists spreading propaganda.

Four months ago, Sky News Australia did call him out.

They wrote:

Joe Biden has claimed he used to “drive an 18-wheeler” with the White House responding the president “rode in an 18-wheeler” back in 1973.

During his visit to a Mack Truck facility in Pennsylvania, President Biden said “I used to drive an 18-wheeler, man”.

Twitter account RNC Research shared the video of Biden and captioned it “Joe Biden, a career politician who has been in politics for 48 years, claims he “used to drive an 18 wheeler”.

RNC Director Zach Parkinson said there was “zero evidence that Biden used to drive an 18 wheeler”.

“The extent of Biden’s trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973 (he made sure to return home by plane though),” he tweeted.

Fox News pressed the White House on Biden’s claim with a spokesperson also claiming the president “rode” in a truck back in 1973.

The spokesperson shared with Fox News a 1973 article from the Wilmington Evening Journal that showed the president riding in an 18-wheeler, not driving it.

Here is your president, people, pretending once again that he drove a tractor-trailer:

Joe Biden—who has been a politician for 48 years—repeats the lie that he “used to drive a tractor trailer.” pic.twitter.com/VAehetHba7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 30, 2021

WHEN HE WAS NOT AN IVY LEAGUE PROFESSOR

He has been lying his entire 50-year career, but the lies where he puts himself in the middle of the story, especially as a hero, are the most deserving of mockery. He’s senile now, but you must understand, he’s always lied.

For example, he claimed to be an Ivy League Professor, but all he got was an honorary degree.

WHEN HE WAS NOT A HARD-COAL MINER

While running for president in 2008, Biden told the United Mine Workers that he was a coal miner.

“I hope you won’t hold it against me, but I am a hard-coal miner, anthracite coal, Scranton, Pennsylvania,” Biden said. “It’s nice to be back in coal country. It’s a different accent [in Virginia], but it’s the same deal. We were taught that our faith and our family was the only really important thing, and our faith and our family informed everything we did.”

His campaign later tried to say he was joking. Even worse, he promised to put all the coal miners on the unemployment line.

MORE LIES

Biden claimed in multiple speeches in 2008 that he knew where Osama bin Laden was hiding because his helicopter had been “forced down” nearby in the mountains of Afghanistan.

He told people to come back to Afghanistan with him. He said if McCain wanted to know, he could tell him where.

The truth is he landed safely in a snowstorm near nothing.

In 2007, Biden claimed he was “shot at” during the Iraq War while visiting the Green Zone. That wasn’t true.

Biden met with Serbian leader Slobodan Milošević in 1993, at the height of the siege of Sarajevo. According to Biden’s book Promises to Keep, when Milošević asked what he thought about him, Biden responded: “I think you’re a damn war criminal and you should be tried as one.”

That never happened.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Biden regularly claimed to have been an activist in the civil rights movement and said he participated in sit-ins along U.S. Route 40 in Delaware in 1961.

Again, provably not true.

Biden claimed in 2009 that he spent “a lot of hours alone” with President George W. Bush and bluntly rebuked the president over his foreign policy decisions.

Biden never met alone with then-president Bush much less make those comments.

Related















