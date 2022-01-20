Biden Fights to Protect Ukraine’s Border While Leaving Ours Wide Open

If we placed signs on the Texas/Mexico border that read “Ukraine border,” would Biden immediately send US troops to protect it? ~ Twitter User

Biden spent time today walking back his comment about seeming to okay a “minor incursion” of Ukraine. Enfeebled Joe suggested a small incursion might not bring about a response from the US. Kamala Harris tried to walk it back this morning.

There is no walking it back with Russian President Putin. He knows that Biden is the person who surrendered Afghanistan to Taliban and set up a situation where 13 Americans and 700 Afghans were murdered by terrorists.

At the same time, Biden is attacking the legitimacy of US elections, something he accused Donald Trump of doing. Biden even said that the midterms might be unfair if his anti-democratic voting rights bills aren’t passed. When he decided to go along with rewriting the nation’s elections laws, he admits he did NOT reach out to one Republican. He’s a dictator, ruling by fiat.

Biden appeared delusional, dishonest, and fully unfit to serve during yesterday’s presser. Reporters barely called him on any of it because they are corrupt.

The conference yesterday ignored our border. There was not one question on it. Yet, Biden and his cabal are very concerned about Ukraine’s border. This is NOT NORMAL and it is NOT OKAY.

OUR BORDER IS WIDE OPEN

On a ride along with Texas Highway Patrol working on ranches in Bracketville and a request came in from Border Patrol for help in Eagle Pass because around 500 people illegally crossed the Rio Grande at once. BP has all in custody now. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2022

More than 2 million came in illegally last year and many more came in by stealth who are not counted in these figures.

Court documents show the Biden admin already knows the number of border encounters in December, but has not yet publicly released them. 178,840 in December means more than 2 million encounters in calendar year 2021. Probably not ideal to have that out before todays presser. https://t.co/RBUGFsy9L2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 19, 2022

Most coming in are young men of cartel age.

Five more large groups in four days for Del Rio Sector, one had more than 265! Groups that give up all at once like this are extremely taxing on resources, especially for Del Rio Sector, the busiest area of the border so far in 2022! pic.twitter.com/qZKBa98rn6 — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) January 18, 2022

The southern Mexico presence of so many mainly economic US-bound immigrants from Africa demonstrates just how far CREDIBLE word has spread that Joe Biden significantly eased and rewarded illegal border entries. pic.twitter.com/JBHBSmrTcb — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 18, 2022

The building material for the incomplete border wall in the background, paid with tax dollars, in La Joya, TX has been sitting here for a full year after Biden ordered a halt on construction in 2021. pic.twitter.com/kHVR2GL1eS — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2022

