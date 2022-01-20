Olympic Athletes Warned of CCP Punishment-the IOC Won’t Help Them

Rule 50 of the IOC charter forbids “demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda” at Olympic venues. Yang said Tuesday that “speech” could be subject to punishment and cited Chinese law, which is far more restrictive than many countries’.

A member of China’s Olympics organizing committee warned that foreign athletes may face punishment for speech that violates Chinese law at the 2022 Winter Games, The Washington Post reports.

“Any expression that is in line with the Olympic spirit I’m sure will be protected,” Yang Shu, deputy director general of international relations for the Beijing Organizing Committee, said in a news conference Tuesday. “Any behavior or speech that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against the Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment.”

THE IOC DOES NOT HAVE THEIR BACKS

In broad strokes, China’s stance falls in line with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) established rule against political protest at the Games. The IOC also announced before last year’s Summer Games in Tokyo that athletes who staged protests there would be punished, ignoring U.S. calls to allow respectful protest for human rights issues.

In other words, as CBS NY local said this morning, the IOC WILL NOT have their backs.

Beijing’s warning came amid discussion in the West over expected political restrictions and surveillance at the Games, which will take place next month. Speakers at a seminar hosted by Human Rights Watch on Tuesday said they were advising athletes against criticizing China’s human rights record while in Beijing for their own safety, according to Reuters.

Don’t Bring Your Phone

The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee has reportedly encouraged Team USA to use disposable phones in a bid to avoid coming home with surveillance malware on their regular phones, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In addition, Olympic committees or associations in countries including Canada, the UK, and the Netherlands have also given similar advice, and in some cases issued temporary devices to their athletes.

To me, there should have been a more equitable agreement before anyone in the West agreed to hold the Olympics in Beijing. While the CCP should not have to put up with radical protests, people should be allowed to speak their minds within reason. The CCP is enslaving people and committing genocide. Why did we even agree to hold the Olympics there, of all nations? This will be lucrative for the CCP and give great PR. It normalizes a violent communist nation.

Related