CHOP Warlord, Rewarded for His Criminal Activities, Sued for Sex Trafficking

Five women have sued CHOP warlord Raz Simone, a Seattle hip-hop artist turned warlord. Four of the women say he trafficked them and physically abused them.

Raz served as a CHOP warlord during the summer of love when he took over part of Seattle’s downtown, making it into a little hellhole. Guns, drugs, extortion, and murder took place in the autonomous zone he and his allies cordoned off.

Raz would become violent during interviews:

Seattle’s resident warlord Raz assaults citizen journalists and streamers. He’d be a named enemy in The Division. pic.twitter.com/wGf6qrah8D — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 11, 2020

Mayor Jenny wouldn’t let the federal officers help with the mess created by this criminal and other criminals pretending to be protesters.

Their demands were insane. They demanded the abolishing of police, reparations, releasing out of prison all violent criminals who are people of color and getting them new trials, closing all jails, and so on.

The police had to negotiate with this warlord after they burned their precinct done, thanks to a bizarre city council and mayor.

Raz was gifted with an $83,000 grant to build his recording studio. It looked like a reward for the violence and arson he oversaw.

Raz Simone, CHOP warlord who gave rifles to rioters out of the trunk of a car, got an $80K grant from the city of Seattle to build recording studio, and who city officials were negotiating with to get their own precinct back, is accused of sex trafficking https://t.co/ZiykeBxfa4 — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) January 20, 2022

