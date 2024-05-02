Biden Finally Speaks About the Campus Non-White Supremacist ‘Protests’

Joe Biden finally and weakly said “order must prevail” on the campuses. He insisted it is his responsibility to protect the “rule of law” as much as freedom of expression. Clearly, he isn’t doing it.

But Mr. Biden https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-campus-protests-arrests-encampments-ucla-columbia-city-college/that “no,” the National Guard should not intervene on college campuses. He also said the protests do not change his position and policies toward the Hamas-Israel war.

“Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down campuses, forcing the cancellation of classes and graduations — none of this is a peaceful protest,” the president said from the White House’s Roosevelt Room. “Threatening people, intimidating people, instilling fear in people is not a peaceful protest. It’s against the law. Dissent is essential to democracy, but dissent must never lead to disorder or to denying the rights of others so students can finish the semester and their college education.”

“There’s the right to protest, but not the right to cause chaos,” he said. “People have the right to get an education, the right to get a degree, the right to walk across a campus safely without fear of being attacked. Let’s be clear about this as well — there should be no place on any campus, no place in America, for antisemitism or threats of violence against Jewish students.”

He might as well have said nothing.

We now have pro-Israel radicals fighting with the pro-Hamas radicals at Columbia University. It just keeps growing. Having hundreds of chapters of Antifa and BLM on college campuses might be a bad idea.

GO TO IT, KIDS; RIOT ALL YOU WANT; BIDEN’S OKAY WITH IT

That brief statement is all he said which is basically giving the rioters/protesters the go-ahead.

Colleges face millions of dollars worth of damage, and young people are hurt; that’s all he had to say and do.

Cal Polytech already has millions of dollars in damages:

An inside view of “Intifada Hall” at Cal Poly Humboldt where students have taken over and fortified two buildings, setting up camps around them. pic.twitter.com/yMmHfw60yh — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) April 27, 2024

They’re lunatics, but they are the administration’s lunatics:

Pro-Palestine activists perform bizarre prayer ritual with an LGBTQI+ umbrella whilst praying and holding a giant water container as police order them to disperse at the Cal Poly Humboldt encampment. @thestustustudio pic.twitter.com/Km36rfzF7F — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 30, 2024

Damage in Hamilton Hall, Columbia U:

Damage done Columbia University Hamilton Hall ✅Columbia University needs reimburse NYC for their choice to let this riot escalate

✅Insurance companies need deny the claim. pic.twitter.com/2RbxcBFeVy — ATX Irish Gal ❤️ (@Notmyfault99) May 2, 2024

Astro-turf, well-funded protests by Bidenistas:

The student protests are entirely grassroots.

Those new signs and expensive tents? Oh, they’re just magically funded by broke students. If you believe there’s some shady dark money behind it, you’re just diving into conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/hA5HBuZr41 — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 2, 2024

Here he is slurring away:

