UN’s Report on Gazan’s Not Having Homes for 80 Years

According to a U.N. report released on Thursday, rebuilding homes in the Gaza Strip could take decades if the pace follows the trend of previous conflicts. Biden’s solution is to bring them here.

The UN and Arab nations could donate money for an Arab Marshal plan. With help like that, they could do it promptly. They’d have to monitor to ensure Hamas doesn’t rebuild the tunnels that caused the collapses.

NBC News report:

Nearly seven months of Israeli bombardment have caused billions of dollars in damage, leaving many of the crowded strip’s high-rise concrete buildings reduced to heaps, with a U.N. official referring to a “moonscape” of destruction.

Palestinian data shows that around 80,000 homes were destroyed in a conflict triggered by Hamas fighters’ deadly attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7. Israeli strikes have killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The assessment, released by the U.N. Development Programme, said Gaza needs “approximately 80 years to restore all the fully destroyed housing units.”

However, in a best-case scenario in which construction materials are delivered five times as fast as in the last crisis in 2021, it could be done by 2040, the report said.

That is what happens in war, the one they started. How long will it take to bring back dead and tortured Israelis?

How realistic is it that Israel can destroy Hamas? Hezbollah, Houthis, and Iran are lying in wait, and many in Hamas leadership don’t live in Gaza. The delays in finishing the job make it impossible.

Jordan and Egypt don’t want any more Palestinians, but Joe Biden wants to bring them here. The polls show Gazans hate Americans.

