Prosecutors in former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan urged the judge on Thursday to penalize the defendant for more alleged violations of a gag order limiting what he can say about those involved in the case.

Bragg’s lawyers told Judge Juan Merchan that Trump had violated Merchan’s order four more times recently.

On Tuesday, Merchan held Trump in contempt of court for nine posts on social media and his campaign website referencing likely witnesses. The judge fined him $1,000 per post. It is the maximum allowed under state law. Merchan warned that Trump could be jailed if he violated the order again.

Bragg’s office on Thursday again asked the judge to fine Trump $1,000 for each violation but said they weren’t seeking jail time.

Prosecutors brought the additional alleged violations to the judge’s attention last week before he held Trump in contempt. Two comments were made about Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, who is expected to be a key witness at trial. Another cited comments he made about David Pecker, who testified on the stand last week. The fourth referenced remarks Trump made about the jury.

Donald Trump cannot defend himself and has lost his right to free speech. None of his comments were threats. They were sharp criticisms. Meanwhile, Cohen, a convicted liar, and other witnesses can say whatever they want.

Prosecutors aren’t asking for jail time because they said they don’t want disruptions or delays in the trial. Are they planning on imprisoning him after the trial?

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said we will be Venezuela if we don’t stop the weaponization of executive agencies:

