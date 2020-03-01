Biden finally wins a primary state after 3 decades, biggest loser is Bloomberg

Rep. Jim Clyburn’s endorsement this week was a big plus for Joe Biden, who is the declared winner of the South Carolina Democratic Primary. Apparently, Joe Biden’s obvious mental deficiencies and his lies are irrelevant.

While Michael Bloomberg is on the ballot and was the biggest loser, he’s not really entering the race in any significant way until Tuesday, which is Super Tuesday.

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted, “After more than three decades of trying, Biden finally won a presidential primary state, but this win does not equal momentum. It all but guarantees that this primary isn’t ending anytime soon. @realDonaldTrump will beat whichever socialist the Democrats eventually nominate!”

Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political report and an NBC contributor, tweeted, “Wow: Biden between 66%-75% in first few black counties reporting votes, w/ Sanders well under 15% in single digits. If this persists, it’s a game-changer in the race overall.”

David Axelrod claimed in a tweet, “Biden has his MoJoe back!”

The AP tweet: “Joe Biden‘s victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary was a convincing one as the former vice president rode a wave of African American support to end progressive rival Bernie Sanders’ winning streak.”

Former VA Governor Terry MacAuliffe wrote on Twitter: “It’s time to unite behind the candidate who can beat Trump. @joebiden has the experience, character, and broad appeal to win Virginia and the White House in 2020.”

The Democrats and their media are going to try to shove him down our throats and he can’t string more than three coherent sentences together. Most of the time he is confused about where he is. He is also in support of every far-left agenda item and will be putty in the hands of his handlers.

We were wrong to say Biden wouldn’t trounce Bernie. He did. It’s quite remarkable. Biden’s speeches have been awful and replete with gaffes and lies.

Biden must have a winning argument with the tax hikes. This next clip is funny:

Joe Biden says that if you benefitted from tax cuts, he’s going to raise your taxes if you choose to elect him. If you want your taxes raised, he’s your man. pic.twitter.com/9ppgkdbFZS — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 28, 2020

RESULTS SO FAR