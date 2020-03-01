Mitt Romney Booed at CPAC, Cheered by Leftists in Denver

Senator Mitt Romney was booed at CPAC.

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point blasted Romney and the party of Romney for not standing up against socialism. Romney supported that “sham impeachment,” he said. His words brought boos from the audience.

Romney was unceremoniously uninvited to CPAC after he voted for the sham impeachment.

One thing is for certain, Romney doesn’t care. His supporters are Democrats and that is the crowd he plays to.

Watch:

CHEERED BY LEFTISTS

Romney made an appearance at the university’s School of International Studies event hosted by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation. It’s a far-left nonprofit established by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former prime minister of Denmark. The Atlantic Council is one of its backers.

Rasmussen praised Romney. “I am so honored to be on stage with what I would say is a true profile in courage,” Rasmussen said. That led to a standing ovation by the 300 liberals in the room.

Romney was the first senator in history to vote to convict a president of his own party. Usually, we refer to someone who does that as a traitor.

“There are a couple of times I have said things or taken positions that were more expedient than they were based upon conviction. I remember those things precisely, and I regret them enormously,” Romney said. “Years, decades later, and I’m not going to do that anymore.”

Romney also spoke about a “realignment” of political parties in the U.S., saying that many blue-collar Americans voted Democrat for years before Trump’s election in 2016 while also suggesting that many college-educated women have left the GOP.

“I think that’s difficult for my party because we’re not doing well with young people,” Romney said. “We’re not doing well with minorities. We’re not doing well with women. And if you’re not doing well with those groups, it’s going to be hard long term to be successful.”

What would he know? He was the worst campaigner in recent history, outside of the current crop of Democrats. He lost to Obama because he wouldn’t take him on. He’s such a gentleman, except when it comes to conservatives.

Romney needs to switch to the Democrat Party. He lied to the people of Utah and always intended to hurt Trump.