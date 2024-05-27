Biden Forgets the Meaning of Memorial Day

Memorial Day honors our fallen soldiers, and Joe used it to talk about his son. He likes to imply or outright say his son died in service. He was a veteran, but he died from cancer. Uncle Joe was talking to Gold Star families who suffered a very different tragedy. His speech should have been about them and their service.

On Memorial Day, he’s talking to people whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

He’s out of touch. It’s not all about you, Joe.

President Biden in his Memorial Day address spoke about his late son Beau, a veteran who died of cancer nine years ago this week: “As it is for so many of you, the pain of his loss is with me every day. …But so is the pride I feel in his service, as if I can still hear him… pic.twitter.com/qb6ffEbUYk — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 27, 2024

Austin pretended Joe is always there for the military as Biden sat by looking distracted.

Biden SecDef Lloyd Austin at Arlington National Cemetery: “Our commander-in-chief has always stood up for our troops, our military families, and our veterans.” What about the 13 heroes killed in Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal — whose names Biden has NEVER said out loud? pic.twitter.com/MoPghw4tDP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 27, 2024

Joe looks distracted here, too.

Biden looks a bit distracted this morning at Arlington National Cemetery pic.twitter.com/jKDeC5dmv8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 27, 2024

Democrats don’t like to hear what this next fellow is saying.

President Trump “is showing up to places where Joe Biden is not — and I think that’s gonna make a difference.” @MrShermichael pic.twitter.com/QWWAje1bkA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 26, 2024

