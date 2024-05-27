Biden Forgets the Meaning of Memorial Day

M DOWLING
Memorial Day honors our fallen soldiers, and Joe used it to talk about his son. He likes to imply or outright say his son died in service. He was a veteran, but he died from cancer. Uncle Joe was talking to Gold Star families who suffered a very different tragedy. His speech should have been about them and their service.

On Memorial Day, he’s talking to people whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

He’s out of touch. It’s not all about you, Joe.

Austin pretended Joe is always there for the military as Biden sat by looking distracted.

Joe looks distracted here, too.

Democrats don’t like to hear what this next fellow is saying.


