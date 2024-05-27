Popular Libertarian Changes His Mind, Endorses Donald Trump

The Libertarian Party chose a gay communist as their candidate, and NotTheBee said it’s finishing off the Libertarian Party.

They never stood for communism – that’s new. Choosing Oliver makes them look like kooks. Kauffman’s move is good for his party.

After calling Trump supporters socialists at the convention over the weekend, popular Libertarian Jeremy Kauffman posted that he would be voting for the presumed Republican nominee over Oliver in the election.

Trump supporters aren’t socialists.

Kauffman said Oliver is a “gay race communist.” BLM is a communist anarchist organization funded by Soros, and Oliver is a radical BLM activist.

Libertarian presidential nominee Chase Oliver is also a radical BLM activist:pic.twitter.com/oz9vOENmDK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 27, 2024

Nothing Oliver stands for is Libertarian. Are Libertarians becoming commies now?

Libertarians nominated Chase Oliver who supports: Mask and Vax mandates, open borders and letting men compete in womens sports. Huh? Are these libertarian positions? pic.twitter.com/NRpBg3ztT3 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 27, 2024

“Yesterday, I held up this sign calling Donald Trump supporters socialists,” Kauffman said. “Tonight, the Libertarian Party nominated a gay race communist for president. With those choices, I’m standing with Donald Trump.”

Yesterday, I held up this sign calling Donald Trump supporters socialists. Tonight, the Libertarian Party nominated a gay race communist for president. With those choices, I’m standing with Donald Trump. https://t.co/016sd7Wb4i pic.twitter.com/gNA9lVSv8k — Jeremy Kauffman (@jeremykauffman) May 27, 2024

He’s received some criticism, but when Libertarians examine Oliver closely, they might change their minds.

If Donald Trump would put any consistent libertarian into literally any cabinet position, it would be the greatest achievement @LPNational history. And I would vote for Trump for LP President tomorrow. https://t.co/qD8DYC30yT — Jeremy Kauffman (@jeremykauffman) May 26, 2024

Donald Trump’s speech was excellent, and as much as the media tried to tear it apart, they aren’t winning on this. He withstood the boos and the raucous behavior of some.

Choosing Oliver was crazy.

I encourage everyone to watch President Trump’s full speech to the Libertarian Convention. This is what real leadership, real conviction, real dedication look like. A leader willing to show up anywhere, anyplace, anytime, to make his case for saving America. With grace and grit. https://t.co/h2bfcsPzYv — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 26, 2024

It was great to spend some time with President Trump last night at the Libertarian National Convention. His speech was bold, courageous, and unprecedented. Those who stand for liberty should vote for Trump! pic.twitter.com/pS4tOnR9yv — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 26, 2024

