Biden forgets what he’s talking about mid-sentence



















Watch the leader of the sinking ship. All who pushed him into the presidency, especially Dr. Jill, should be imprisoned.

Biden forgot what he was saying mid-sentence in the first clip.

Joe Biden forgets what he’s talking about and then attempts to take credit for the Osama bin Laden raid that he opposed. pic.twitter.com/WHJhFNcBXz — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 8, 2021

In this longer clip, he sounds like he can’t talk without tremendous effort. Is he off his dementia meds?

He also tried to take credit for the killing of Osama bin Laden. Biden actually opposed the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden but it doesn’t stop him from taking credit for it.

This was Biden’s press conference today. Is he okay? pic.twitter.com/w58YW9nBtZ — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 8, 2021

In this clip, the reporters sound like a swarm of locusts.

As you guys know, I have “no use” for @joebiden. BUT —the press corps today was even worse. What the hell is this, a PET STORE?!?! All these “reporters” YAPPING. pic.twitter.com/BqfvgCSAz4 — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) July 8, 2021

