Biden forgets what he’s talking about mid-sentence

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Watch the leader of the sinking ship. All who pushed him into the presidency, especially Dr. Jill, should be imprisoned.

Biden forgot what he was saying mid-sentence in the first clip.

In this longer clip, he sounds like he can’t talk without tremendous effort. Is he off his dementia meds?

He also tried to take credit for the killing of Osama bin Laden. Biden actually opposed the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden but it doesn’t stop him from taking credit for it.

In this clip, the reporters sound like a swarm of locusts.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply