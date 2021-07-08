WOW! The Lincoln Project pervs have the gall to moralize



















The perverts who protected a pedophile and enabled him for years now think they are in a position to pass moral judgment on the GOP, Comcast, and Toyota.

They are still trying to destroy all the Republicans they claim were trying to overturn the democratic system. The fact is the Senators called for a review of the election.

The Senators simply wanted a debate and some called for a short delay of the certification. Every time a Republican wins the presidency, Democrats do exactly the same thing.

These perverts are the Left’s moral arbiters, and that’s sick.

Dear @Comcast & @Toyota:@ProjectLincoln’s 🏴‍☠️ ship of leaders harbored co-founder John Weaver, who used his official position in this SuperPAC to (1) trade sex for jobs; and (2) sexually prey on a 14-year old. Don’t let these sexual predators, bullies, and grifters prey on you. https://t.co/mofKgx8zl4 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 8, 2021

