Biden forms commission to study stacking the Supreme Court & Judiciary

Biden formed a so-called bipartisan likely committed to stacking the Supreme Court, making it another Democrat legislative body that circumvents Congress and ignores our civil rights.

The good news is that so far Senator Manchin said he will not agree to it. We will see how long he can stand up to the onslaught.

Politico reports that the Biden administration’s commission will study reforms to the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary.

The commission will be housed under the purview of the White House Counsel’s office and filled out with the behind-the-scenes help of the Biden campaign’s lawyer Bob Bauer.

A source familiar with the discussion expects between nine and 15 members total to be appointed to the commission.

So far, the commission includes Cristina Rodríguez, a professor at Yale Law School and a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Obama Department of Justice, who has been tapped to co-chair the commission. Caroline Fredrickson, the former president of the American Constitution Society, and Jack Goldsmith, a Harvard Law School professor, and a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Bush Department of Justice, will also serve on the commission, those familiar with discussions said.

Fredrickson already hinted she supports the idea of stacking the court.

Goldsmith did not support Trump and is a friend and co-author of Bauer. But he was a vocal advocate of Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the high court.

Politico isn’t sure about Rodriguez. We are. She’s a graduate of Yale Law School.

Stacking the Court allows Democrats to completely ignore our civil rights since it is the only body of government that protects them. The appointees will be hard-left Democrats and it will become another partisan court that they will weaponized.

