Biden Admin sets a new direction on immigration by firing top judge

Biden replaced the man who ran the immigration court for four years. It’s likely that Biden’s staffers plan to slow deportations to a crawl.

Politico reports that the administration on Wednesday made its first move to set the nation’s immigration courts in a new direction.

The Biden Justice Department said Jean King will soon take over on an acting basis as director of the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

King, a former EOIR general counsel who currently serves as the office’s chief administrative law judge, will replace James McHenry, a close ally of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Staffers and judges were informed of the shift Wednesday morning in a memo from Acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin. The move will be effective Sunday.

The immigration courts, run by the DOJ, are responsible for processing asylum cases. Biden has already expressed a desire to greatly expand the definition of legitimate asylum claims to include everyone in our hemisphere.

After his deportation moratorium was crushed yesterday by a federal judge, Biden’s peeps came up with this for starters.

Watch for the asylum is a right language from the Marxists in the White House or their immigration judges. Expect illegal immigration to become a right.

