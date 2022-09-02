Biden Gave a Frightening Speech Declaring Half the Nation Is the Enemy

Biden just gave a speech aimed at making half the country hate the other half and then emphasized we are the UNITED States of America. The backdrop was all in blood red while his face was green giving the scene an eerie feeling. Bizarre!

His speech was all puff and he said nothing consequential. The only purpose of the speech was to falsely paint 75 million people who voted for Donald Trump as radical while he dismantles the democracy.

How far is he willing to go with the divisiveness and hate mongering? He has already shown he will weaponize the Justice Department.

This was a laughing stock speech with Biden trying to make this a one party state. He declared half the nation as the enemy. I don’t remember him ever saying anything this nasty about China. It’s frightening.

Someone should tell him that Donald Trump is not on the ticket.

Biden kept talking about unity while calling half the nation a threat to democracy.

There’s nothing you can’t achieve, Biden said. That’s especially true if you have a high-powered father who gets you lucrative deals in China and the Ukraine.

He kept milking the Jan. 6 riot and rally. No one wants a riot, Joe!

The leftists on social media loved this insane speech. We are only including comments by some conservatives.

Instead of giving this frightening speech, Corn Pop Biden should have just played with the blond hairs on his leg.

Democrats thought they could get away with this speech because Biden is so demented.

I watched this in case there was something worth repeating. Unfortunately, there was nothing but you can watch it at the end.

.@benshapiro on the hypocrisy of Biden calling for unity while saying that “MAGA Republicans” are “extremists”: “When Joe Biden says he’s going to heal the soul of the nation, what this really means is he’s going to excise half of the nation. This is my great fear.” pic.twitter.com/WSw1Yk1nXW — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 1, 2022

Biden LITERALLY says “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans” are a “threat to the country” RIGHT BEFORE he says “I’m an American President — not of Red America or Blue America.” — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 2, 2022

They want to isolate and disenfranchise “MAGA Republicans.” Divide and conquer. Don’t let them do it. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) September 2, 2022

Biden’s closing argument for Democrats is about MAGA Republicans instead of a broken economy. If Republicans don’t respond by focusing on issues like the border, crime, and the economy, they will have committed political malpractice. pic.twitter.com/0MIjjOAi07 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 1, 2022

Biden says we’re a democracy. And now he’s claiming that blind loyalty to a leader is dangerous to a democracy … as he groups MAGA Republicans into a group of bad people. Folks, do not let this dangerous old liar provoke you, that’s what he’s trying to do here. #bidenspeech — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 2, 2022

BREAKING: Hecklers chant ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ as President attacks MAGA Americans in dark Philadelphia speechhttps://t.co/5YxJrCzWzy — MAGA American Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 2, 2022

I'm getting in the mood for Biden's 'apolitical' primetime speech tonight pic.twitter.com/ywvtauejAV — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 1, 2022

The full speech was not newsworthy except to say that he hates half the nation, but we knew that. He said nothing of substance about inflation or the other terrible problems haunting this nation.

