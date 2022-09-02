Biden Gave a Frightening Speech Declaring Half the Nation Is the Enemy

By
M Dowling
-
2
66

Biden just gave a speech aimed at making half the country hate the other half and then emphasized we are the UNITED States of America. The backdrop was all in blood red while his face was green giving the scene an eerie feeling. Bizarre!

His speech was all puff and he said nothing consequential. The only purpose of the speech was to falsely paint 75 million people who voted for Donald Trump as radical while he dismantles the democracy.

How far is he willing to go with the divisiveness and hate mongering? He has already shown he will weaponize the Justice Department.

This was a laughing stock speech with Biden trying to make this a one party state. He declared half the nation as the enemy. I don’t remember him ever saying anything this nasty about China. It’s frightening.

Someone should tell him that Donald Trump is not on the ticket.

Biden kept talking about unity while calling half the nation a threat to democracy.

There’s nothing you can’t achieve, Biden said. That’s especially true if you have a high-powered father who gets you lucrative deals in China and the Ukraine.

He kept milking the Jan. 6 riot and rally. No one wants a riot, Joe!

The leftists on social media loved this insane speech. We are only including comments by some conservatives.

Instead of giving this frightening speech, Corn Pop Biden should have just played with the blond hairs on his leg.

Democrats thought they could get away with this speech because Biden is so demented.

I watched this in case there was something worth repeating. Unfortunately, there was nothing but you can watch it at the end.

The full speech was not newsworthy except to say that he hates half the nation, but we knew that. He said nothing of substance about inflation or the other terrible problems haunting this nation.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
57 seconds ago

Traitor Joe’s speech was a Declaration of War against the majority of The People!

0
Reply
Greg
Greg
23 minutes ago

Who decided on using colors matching the “blood and soil” flag of Charlottesville.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz