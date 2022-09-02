Admin of Elite School Boasts of Indoctrinating Kids & Proud of Sneaking Around

Project Veritas released a second video in its newly launched Education Series today. A senior administrator at a prestigious New York City private school is exposed as a dishonest sneak indoctrinating the students.

Jennifer Norris, who is employed by Trinity School NYC as its Director of Student Activities, was recorded admitting how her current leadership role facilitates her goal of promoting politics in the classroom.

Highlights:

“I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can. And now that I’m in this position, I have so many opportunities to do that.”

“I don’t hide how I feel, but I can’t pretend I’m [not] promoting an agenda even though I clearly am with all the stuff I’m doing.”

“There’s always groups of teachers who want to do these [activist] things, but the administration just wouldn’t let us. So, we’ve been just sneaking things in [through] the cracks.”

[She is proud of sneaking around.]

“When I first started there [at Trinity School NYC], I hid my whole life. I felt like a double agent or something.”

Trinity School NYC is “definitely a school where conservatives would not feel comfortable.”

You can watch the full video by CLICKING HERE.

BREAKING: @TrinitySchoolNY Director Sneaking Political Agenda into Classrooms “Disrupt wherever I can” “I felt like a double agent” “White boys…very entitled to express their opposite opinions” “I think they’re really awful people[White students]” pic.twitter.com/cmJCbhJaVt — Maura (@indiesentinel) September 2, 2022

