Biden Gives $250 Million Tax Dollars to the World Bank

As Biden rants about the debt ceiling, he’s promised billions to Ukraine, and he’s giving another $250 million to the World Bank pandemic fund. These must be those things we can’t cut and do without.

There is no system of accountability for these monies. We just give them money.

He’s consistent with his America Last ideology.

Apparently the debt ceiling was solved https://t.co/5ZbDWTnGAI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 21, 2023

The US is spending more than we bring in every year, and then we just raise the limit on the US credit card. It is going to lead to collapse. We don’t know when, but it will happen.

“President Biden doesn’t think there is a single dollar of savings to be found in the federal government’s budget,” Speaker McCarthy said. “He’d rather be the first president in history to default on the debt than to risk upsetting the radical socialists who are calling the shots for Democrats right now.

“The White House is moving backward in negotiations. Unfortunately, the socialist wing of the Democrat Party appears to be in control—especially with President Biden out of the country.

“Democrats won’t even cut back the unused COVID funds. They’re driving us into bankruptcy. They added trillions to the budget they don’t need for COVID and used the money for their welfare, bailouts, and climate change.”

Washington is sitting on $60 billion dollars in unspent COVID funds, even though the pandemic is over. Republicans want to claw that money back for taxpayers. Democrats are fighting us over that. That’s crazy. pic.twitter.com/xlIT797twT — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 20, 2023

We’re indebted to China.

I literally asked the president: “What is the number? How much debt must America have before you say, ‘let’s stop borrowing from China?'” pic.twitter.com/nAd1wMtDOw — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 21, 2023

The White House response is infuriating. They won’t give a thing, and won’t negotiate. They’re totalitarians and want to keep borrowing from China.

“There remains a path forward to arrive at a reasonable bipartisan agreement if Republicans come back to the table to negotiate in good faith. But President Biden will not accept a wish list of extreme MAGA priorities that would punish the middle class and neediest Americans and set our economic progress back.” They’re telling the US taxpayer to go to Hell and selling our children’s inheritance to the ChiComs.

