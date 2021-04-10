Biden gives a suspicious no-bid multi-million $$$ contract that looks like payback









Anne Giaritelli, a reporter for The Washington Examiner, wrote on Twitter that in their rush to put illegal aliens in hotels as they pour into the country, the Biden administration issued a no-bid ICE contract to a never-before-used organization that has questionable ties to Biden transition and DHS officials.

“Last month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (an agency of the Department of Homeland Security) signed an $87 million contract to acquire and oversee an operation involving 1,200 hotel beds to house migrant families in Arizona and Texas. The contract was given to the nonprofit organization Family Endeavors, based out of San Antonio, Texas, which has no previous history as an ICE contractor,” the Times reported.

Family Endeavors does have a former senior official on the Biden transition team in its leadership: former ICE official Andrew Lorenzen-Strait, identified as a potential broker in the deal.

He will be the senior director.

The only problem with the story is this will likely be the normal manner of doing business. This is the corrupt way of doing things for these people.

He already announced that he would offer no-bid contracts and seems to have taken up the practices of Andrew Cuomo. Democrats are taking all power of government. With that comes corruption.

Illegal immigration will be very lucrative.

Rep. Claudia Tenney explained how the no-bid favors work:

