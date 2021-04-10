Dan Crenshaw is hopefully only temporarily blind —scary prognosis









Dan Crenshaw issued a statement about his eye surgery. He said he is currently totally blind but it should only be for a month.

He is — hopefully— not permanently blind as you may have read on the Internet.

He had a detached retina in his one good eye.

It sounds like a horrible recovery process.

The Story

Crenshaw, a U.S. Navy SEAL veteran, lost his right eye during a deployment in Afghanistan when he was wounded by an improvised explosive device (IED) and wears a patch on that eye.

He also suffered damage to his left eye and the problem resurfaced.

The blast from 2012 caused a cataract, excessive tissue damage, and extensive damage to my retina,” he continued. “It was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would surface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened. The prognosis I received Thursday is obviously very bad.”

“This is a terrifying prognosis for someone with one eye, and the nature of the injuries that I sustained in Afghanistan,” Crenshaw said. “Anyone who knows the history of my injuries knows that I don’t have a ‘good eye’, but half a good eye.

Crenshaw said he’s home recovering in Houston and has to lay face-down — unable to see anything — as he recovers.

