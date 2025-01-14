Biden Gives a Titanic $770 to LA Residents Who Lost Everything

One might have thought that since Los Angeles is filled with Democrat voters and their destroyed homes are worth a small or large fortune, Biden might have put more money aside for them. But no, he showed he can be even-handed.

The victims of the LA fires, which are still going on, will receive a whopping $770 for necessities. It’s a one-time payment.

Yes, that’s right. I didn’t believe it either, but it’s true.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina hurricane victims will soon be kicked out of temporary lodgings and end up back in tents. They aren’t allowed to use the little houses the Amish built for them. They have to go into tents.

Update on the fires

So far, the fires have burned through the equivalent of Manhattan twice.

The National Weather Service has used the rare “particularly dangerous situation” to describe the wind event expected Tuesday morning through noon Wednesday for swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. What is a ‘PDS’? Learn more here.

The Palisades Fire and Eaton fires — along with several smaller blazes — have burned a combined 38,600 acres in Los Angeles County. See maps of the fires and evacuated areas here.

Containment of those fires grew slightly Monday as firefighters took advantage of lighter winds to clear wider containment lines around the Palisades and Eaton footprints. Containment refers to the percentage of containment lines around the fire. Palisades and Malibu are 14% contained ; Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire , which has burned more than 14,000 acres in Altadena and Pasadena, is 33% contained . The Hurst Fire , which burned almost 800 acres in the Sylmar neighborhood, has been 95% contained, according to Cal Fire.

There has been an overwhelming outpouring of generosity for fire evacuees. Here’s where people can get needed supplies and assistance.

Officials have offered tips for thousands of evacuees that are expected to return to their neighborhoods this week. See those tips here.

Air quality remains poor across much of Los Angeles County, and health officials have urged people to take precautions, including avoiding outdoor activity if possible and wearing N-95 masks. See the latest air quality levels here.

Forecasters warned that fierce winds could return to the Los Angeles area Tuesday, threatening the progress in the fight against deadly wildfires that have destroyed neighborhoods and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Santa Ana winds of 45 to 70 mph were forecast through the midweek, with peak wind gusts expected between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, which issued critical red flag warnings across much of southwestern California.

With the combination of high winds, low humidity and relentless drought conditions, the weather service office in Los Angeles warned of a “particularly dangerous situation” for northern Los Angeles County and Ventura County areas, adding that “this setup is about as bad as it gets.”

