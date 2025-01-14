Christopher Wray’s Greatest Deception During ’60 Minutes’

Christopher Wray, on his way to making millions of dollars at Big Law, appeared on ’60 Minutes’ to scare people to death about China and lie about the honorable and just leadership he showed during his tenure at the FBI. He has continually done the bidding of the Democrats and ignored serious threats to this nation domestically.

Christopher Wray: Our job as investigators at the FBI is to follow the facts wherever they lead, no matter who likes it. And I add that last part because one of the things that I’ve seen over my seven and a half years as FBI director is that people often claim to be very interested in independence and objectivity until independence and objectivity lead to an outcome they don’t like. You know, truth is truth, not necessarily what either side wants it to be. And ultimately all we can do at the FBI is make sure that we stay focused on doing the work in the right way. Following our rules and not letting preferences, partisan or otherwise, drive or taint the approach.

Scott Pelley: And were those the rules followed in starting the investigations against the president-elect?

Christopher Wray: We tried very hard to make sure that we’ve stayed faithful to those principals and those rules in every investigation that I can think of that’s been occurring on my watch.

He then described how it was his “duty” to raid Mar-a-Lago without warning and rummage through everything the Trump family had in their home.

However, he didn’t just do this to Donald Trump. He did it to many Republicans, all the while ignoring Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Watch how the Long Island serial killer was treated after killing people for 25 years. Then, watch how a serviceman without a police record, who did nothing wrong on January 6 except trespass, was treated. Trespass is a felony for Republican Trump supporters only. His wife was pregnant and lost her baby.

This 2:38 clip shows the stark nature of the two-party system he set up:

The Worst Deception

Perhaps the worst disservice and deception was him ignoring the dangers we face. He minimized the serious dangers at the border. He is only now telling us the scope of China’s threat. Domestically, he did the bidding of Democrats, lying about the non-existent threat of white supremacy. All the while, he ignored Antifa and Black Lives Matter – it was just an idea. Both organizations want to overthrow the government, and they are still growing. They are on college campuses. They have admitted they are communist anarchist organizations.

This clip is only one minute, but it shows his character. He spent his tenure chasing white supremacist phantoms.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email