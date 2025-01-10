Biden Gives Temporary Amnesty to Everyone from Some Sketchy Nations- No Vetting

President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday renewed deportation relief that currently covers 900,000 immigrants from Venezuela, El Salvador, Ukraine and Sudan, a move that would delay any attempts by President-elect Donald Trump to sunset those protections.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended enrollment in the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for those nations, giving those immigrants a deportation reprieve and access to work permits for an additional 18 months.

Biden, a Democrat, greatly increased the number of immigrants eligible for TPS since taking office in 2021. The status, which is available to people whose home country has experienced a natural disaster, armed conflict or other extraordinary event, now covers more than 1 million people from 17 nations.

We have Venezuela gangs roaming the country, creating havoc and misery, and this so-called lame duck president is giving them protection from deportation.

The other nations aren’t much better. The point is he’s not even vetting them and he’s protecting them from deportation. This is just to make Donald Trump’s job harder and to make it more difficult on the American people. No one wants criminals to be here from foreign countries, we have enough of our own.

