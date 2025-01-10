Rudy Giuliani Held in Contempt for a 2nd Time by a Partisan Judge

Rudy Giuliani has been held in contempt of court for the second time in a week.The former New York mayor is accused of spreading misinformation after the 2020 election.

District Judge Beryl Howell’s ruling Friday came as Giuliani allegedly continues to make allegedly false insinuations about two Georgia election workers. This is long after they won a $150 million defamation verdict against him, and he agreed to stop slandering them.

“Mr Giuliani engaged in the worst kind of defamation,” Howell said. She slammed him for continuing to portray himself as a victim in this case and not responding to previous court orders.

“It is outrageous and shameful,” Howell said. “This takes real chutzpah, Mr Giuliani.”

He believes the election workers did cheat and won’t let it go.

Giuliani called the judge “bloodthirsty” and biased.

Giuliani, 80 years of age, lost the lawsuit to the election workers to the tune of $148 million when the most he had ever earned was $50 million. He lost his law license and has no way to earn a living. The judgment ensures that they can pursue him until the day he dies. He can never pay it and be free of them.

Both judges said Giuliani has refused to turn over documents and comply with court orders.

Beryl Howell

Following the hearing, Giuliani told reporters he believed Howell was “not American” because she had her “opinion written before” the hearing. He then compared her to the Soviets and Nazis.

Howell is a partisan.

The judge is an ever-present presence in cases tied to Trump. Howell is one of the judges who tried Donald Trump in the court of public opinion after J6. She claimed the riot of J6 was equivalent to the War of 1812. Howell is one of the judges who supported Jack Smith violating Donald Trump’s rights as they searched through his X files to convict him. She was involved in the documents case, claiming Donald Trump was a flight risk. She confirmed the gag order on him.

One of the workers, Ruby Freeman, just received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

