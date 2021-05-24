Biden gives the Kremlin a major prize, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline



















The Biden administration has waived sanctions on a company building a controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

The US also lifted sanctions on the executive – an ally of Russia’s Vladimir Putin – who leads the firm behind the Nord Stream 2 project.

The move came in a report on Russian sanctions delivered to Congress by the Department of State.

As Democrats rant that Donald Trump is Putin’s puppet or some such thing, Biden is giving Russia, China, Iran everything they want. This gift to Russia is an incredible geopolitical prize for the Kremlin.

On Wednesday, America’s top diplomat met his Russian counterpart at an international summit in Iceland.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia and the US had “serious differences”, but should work together “in spheres where our interests collide”.

Mr. Blinken said Mr. Biden wanted “a predictable, stable relationship with Russia.”

We can’t have new pipelines, but Putin can have on that gives him control of Europe.

Morgan Ortagus, a financial advisor and political analyst, said, “…Ukraine and Eastern Europe have been very worried about this.” It gives “Russia control over Europe’s energy resources.”

Watch:

