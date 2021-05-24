Biden gives the Kremlin a major prize, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The Biden administration has waived sanctions on a company building a controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.
The US also lifted sanctions on the executive – an ally of Russia’s Vladimir Putin – who leads the firm behind the Nord Stream 2 project.
The move came in a report on Russian sanctions delivered to Congress by the Department of State.
As Democrats rant that Donald Trump is Putin’s puppet or some such thing, Biden is giving Russia, China, Iran everything they want. This gift to Russia is an incredible geopolitical prize for the Kremlin.
On Wednesday, America’s top diplomat met his Russian counterpart at an international summit in Iceland.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia and the US had “serious differences”, but should work together “in spheres where our interests collide”.
Mr. Blinken said Mr. Biden wanted “a predictable, stable relationship with Russia.”
We can’t have new pipelines, but Putin can have on that gives him control of Europe.
Morgan Ortagus, a financial advisor and political analyst, said, “…Ukraine and Eastern Europe have been very worried about this.” It gives “Russia control over Europe’s energy resources.”
“In all times, the same thing happened: once Russia grew stronger, they found pretexts to hamper its development,” he said, alleging some critics have argued it’s unfair for Russia to keep its vast natural riches to itself.
“Everyone wants to bite us or bite something off us, but those who would like to do so should know that we would knock their teeth out so that they couldn’t bite,” he said.
Putin then chillingly added: “The development of our military is the guarantee of that.”
“No matter what we do, no matter how we try to satisfy the appetites of those who are trying to contain us, the containment will continue because many of our opponents just don’t want such a country as Russia.
“But we, citizens of the Russian Federation need it, and we will do everything to not just preserve but strengthen it.”
He claimed that Russia now has the most modern strategic nuclear forces compared to other nuclear powers, including such state-of-the-art weapons as the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle.
The military has said that the Avangard is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound and making sharp maneuvers on its way to target to dodge the enemys missile shield.
It has been fitted to the existing Soviet-built intercontinental ballistic missiles instead of older type warheads, and the first unit armed with the Avangard entered duty in December 2019.
The military said that in the future Avangard could be fitted to the prospective heavy missile called Sarmat that is under development.
Putin has also touted other prospective weapons, including the Poseidon atomic-powered underwater drone armed with a nuclear weapon that is capable of generating devastating tsunami waves near an enemy coast.
(The Sun, UK, 05-20-21)