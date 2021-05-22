

















Congressman Mike Waltz, (R-FL), and former Ambassador and DNI joined fill-in host Jason Chaffetz on ‘Hannity’ last night. What they had to say should alarm every American.

How do we wake the WOKE so we can start fighting back?

“Everything Biden is doing right now is what China wants him to do”

Congressman Waltz said we are seeing our enemies take advantage of the weak president. Hamas is launching rockets into Israel, Iranians are on the march through the Middle East, Russians are getting their pipeline completed for free with nothing in return, and we will soon see Taliban on the march.

He believes that China is an existential threat “with a navy larger than ours, an economy about to be larger than ours, more launches into space than the rest of the world combined, and they’re stealing our technology left, right, and center, because they have our universities, Wall Street, and our politicians are corrupted with Chinese money. The number one job of the government is to keep us safe, but it’s the last thing Biden is doing right now,” Waltz says.

Ric Grennell said that’s why Biden is following a ‘look-over-there policy.’ That’s why the media lied about the Hunter Biden policy. “Everything Biden is doing right now is what China wants him to do,” Grennell said.

War Is Coming

Chairman Xi is telling his military to “prepare for war. He is talking openly about replacing the American Dream with the China Dream,” Waltz says.

Yet, he continued, “We’re funding this beast with our own money. Wall Street is corrupt, Disney, the NBA, Hollywood, politicians like Swalwell, because everyone is awash in Chinese money, but it’s actually our money through the trade deficit, through the amount of money their raising on Wall Street, through the debt the Chinese are financing that’s flowing over there.

“And meanwhile, and you have to understand the Chinese view of victory, right? They saw we bankrupted the Soviet Union with Star Wars, where they couldn’t afford to compete. Now China’s bankrupting us with COVID where we’re spending our way into oblivion but the irony is those stimulus checks are flowing right through Wal-Mart and Amazon right over into Chinese manufacturing. The money is flowing right over there,” Waltz said.

He concluded, “We have to bring our manufacturing back home, we have to reduce those dependencies, ‘made in the USA’ isn’t just a labor issue. That’s a national security issue…”

Watch:

