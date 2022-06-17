Biden Gives the Nation Some Serious Whiplash Here

Biden swore during the campaign to end oil and gas and he has done everything imaginable to make it happen. Without doing a thing to reverse his destructive policies, he sent a letter to executives from a number of oil companies this week and demanded they do more to decrease gas prices in the United States. Biden gave everyone whiplash with that one.

Biden even called the companies unpatriotic, Townhall reports.

Reportedly, oil and gas companies are at about 94% production capacity.

HIGH GAS PRICES AND NO MORE FOSSIL FUELS ARE FINE

As Dan O’Donnell wrote on Twitter, quoting Biden, “No more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. No more drilling including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill period. It ends”.

He even said he was fine with high gas prices.

Joe Biden in 2020: “No more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. No more drilling including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill period. It ends.” pic.twitter.com/90MVJevPmv — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 8, 2022

Biden is just keeping his promises. He wants to end oil and gas. He is okay with high gas prices. He said so. pic.twitter.com/k9LMYH44e2 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 13, 2022

Everything Biden says is BS – everything.

OIL AND GAS COMPANIES SUFFERED WHIPLASH

Oil companies and industry trade groups criticized President Joe Biden after he sent a letter to them threatening action over high gasoline prices, according to Daily Caller.

The best was Eric Nuttall at Exxon.

Exxon comes out swinging! pic.twitter.com/NRMqgd3Ho0 — Eric Nuttall (@ericnuttall) June 15, 2022

Biden sure has chutzpah.

WHIPLASH BUNNY

Ironically, the one thing that would help was rejected outright by the extremists in charge of our government.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot down calls to increase oil drilling in the U.S. Thursday, saying the country doesn’t need it, as reported by Fox Business.

“We don’t need to” drill more oil in the U.S., claims the uniquely unqualified press secretary.

A reporter asked, “The president once said he’s going to end fossil fuel. Is that now off the table?”

“No. We are going to continue to move forward…”.

JEAN-PIERRE: “We don’t need to” drill more oil in the U.S. REPORTER: “The president once said he’s going to end fossil fuel. Is that now off the table?” JEAN-PIERRE: “No. We are going to continue to move forward…” pic.twitter.com/CGGKVmfW9l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2022

So how does he get off blaming oil and gas???

Is this what 81 million people voted for?

BIDEN GIVES OIL AND GAS CEOS WHIPLASH

Whiplash bunny should have said they’re going backward, not forward. Team Biden is destroying our energy sector, the engine of our economic growth, over computer-generated climate change conspiracies and predictions. They can’t predict the weather two days from now but they seem to think they know what will happen in 2122.

The White House begged all the CEOs to improve the situation. They ask, can we drill? The White House says we’d rather you not. Can we build a refinery? We’d rather you not. Can we build a pipeline? We’d rather you not. Just make it better.

WH begs oil cos to improve situation.

Can we drill? We’d rather you not.

Can we build a refinery? We’d rather you not.

Can we build a pipeline? We’d rather you not.

Just make it better. https://t.co/DBfpBu1mL3 — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) June 15, 2022

MORE WHIPLASH

Hanoi John says we don’t need to drill as he flies in private jets, sails in gas-guzzling boats, and lives in mansions sucking up our resources.

Biden Climate Czar John Kerry: “We absolutely don’t” need to drill for more oil and gas. pic.twitter.com/F6EA6JHIuG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

THERE GO THE EMERGENCY RESERVES

“The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is supposed to be strictly used for national security emergencies and severe weather events, not as a Hail Mary when Democrat’s anti-American energy policies fail. Biden cannot keep tapping into this critical resource,” tweets Rep. Bice.

Unfortunately, he can and will.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is supposed to be strictly used for national security emergencies and severe weather events, not as a Hail Mary when Democrat’s anti-American energy policies fail. Biden cannot keep tapping into this critical resource. https://t.co/PBciYchKIv — Rep. Stephanie Bice (@RepBice) June 15, 2022

We need to drill. We need oil and gas. The thing we don’t need is this administration and that includes the backers in Congress.

Kevin O’Leary: Biden must “reverse the mistake[s]” he’s made on energy policy, such as stopping Keystone XL and restricting oil and gas leases. “Now, Biden may not do that — that’s on him, and he’ll pay dearly for it in the midterms.” pic.twitter.com/3bduYPrL4W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2022

