Biden goes incoherent during ABC News interview









During an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, Biden began to slur his words. It happens if he has to talk for any length of time.

Biden was discussing Andrew Cuomo’s predicament and agreed he should resign depending on the results of the investigation. He added, “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

Biden then appeared to lose it mid-sentence as is often the case with him.

Interviewer George Stephanopoulos said, “Can [Cuomo] serve effectively?”

Biden went incoherent for a few seconds. He seemed to know what he was saying but unaware that no one else did. Of course Clinton apparatchik pretended to not notice.

Watch closely beginning at around the 0:28 mark in this clip from the interview:

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos on Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?" "Yes," Pres. Biden says. "I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too.” https://t.co/a6qfOJ9Byp pic.twitter.com/EiC63wtnUo — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2021

