SD Governor guts protections for girls/women athletes









Kristen Waggoner, General Counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, released a statement about South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s Friday decision to only partially agree to a bill passed by the legislature to protect females competing in sports.

The organization believes she is doing it to placate corporate interests. That amounts to a betrayal.

“Today, Gov. Noem proposed changes to House Bill 1217 that would eliminate protections for female college athletes outright and gut the ability for all women and girls to have recourse against unfair policies in women’s sports. Her misguided attempt to play politics and placate national corporate interests like Amazon is not what we would have expected from this governor. It’s surprising that Gov. Noem, who once stood up to special interests and corporate woke-ism, has now bowed to them. Contrary to what she has been told, this bill doesn’t conflict with any national sports policy and is fully consistent with the intent of Title IX. Offering some protection for high-school-girl athletes only delays the injustice they will face once they get to college. We call on the governor to withdraw her recommended changes and sign the bill passed by the legislature.”

Can we trust anyone?

The corporate interests are scavengers who are pillaging what’s left as our country is transformed into a socialist hellhole. Noem has a choice, pick them or the Republic. Pick corporations or pick women and girls.

