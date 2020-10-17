Biden goes off on CBS reporter for daring to ask about Ukraine scandal

CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson asked slow Joe on Friday night to respond to the New York Post‘s recent story about Hunter Biden allegedly setting up a meeting between his father and a top executive at Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma. This was while Hunter sat on the board, and everyone knew Burisma was corrupt.

Biden called it a “smear campaign,” and then bashed Erickson for daring to ask.

Erickson posted a video of the exchange on Twitter, tweeting in his message, “I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a ‘smear campaign’ and then went after me. ‘I know you’d ask it. I have no response. It’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.'”

Watch:

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

Doesn’t anyone in the media demand answers any longer? Biden might be in bed with the Chinese Communist Party and ready to be blackmailed or sell the USA to China as he has in the past. But the media doesn’t care because of Orange Man Bad.

The media is the enemy of the people.

They’re mostly not only not curious, but, without investigating, they’re screaming about Putin again.

Paula Reid went after Biden in defense of Bo. Good for her!

Biden adopts Trump playbook – attacking pool reporter @BoKnowsNews for asking about Hunter Biden story which has been a focus of President Trump’s campaign over past few days. Fine to attack the story, but why personally insult Bo? https://t.co/PgOsLgu2DT — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) October 17, 2020