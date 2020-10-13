Biden goes to blue area in FL to speak with ones of people and reporters

Joe Biden traveled to the battleground state of Florida on Tuesday. He spoke to about 10 community leaders. The teeny crowd filled out with a couple of dozen press toadies. This was at a senior center in blue Pembroke Pines.

According to a Broward County reporter for the Sun-Sentinel, an estimated 60 people total were in the room. That included reporters, staffers, and technicians.

“Mostly media, some campaign staff, some Broward Democratic activists, including Debbie Wasserman Schultz,” the reporter said.

Biden lied to the seniors about President Trump’s social security plan. He lied and said he wouldn’t raise taxes on the middle class if elected president.

A befuddled Biden then looked for his handlers. He asked where he’s going. Then he reminisced with one of his homespun tales, most likely untrue.

THE MASSIVE CROWD

Perhaps 60 people in room at Southwest Focal Point Senior Center in Pembroke Pines for @JoeBiden remarks on senior issues.

Room has social distancing circles on carpet. Everyone wearing masks. Mostly media, some campaign staff, some Broward Democratic activists. pic.twitter.com/tix76Ex7YB — Anthony Man (@browardpolitics) October 13, 2020

WATCH:

MASSIVE

PEMBROKE PINES, FL — A small audience of 10 community leaders and two dozen members of the press await Former Vice President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/mTeEzalh2I — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 13, 2020