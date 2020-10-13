Hirono asked Judge Barrett if she sexually assaulted anyone

Crazy Mazie Hirono, the senator from Hawaii, asked Judge Amy Coney Barrett the most unnecessary vile questions in front of her children during today’s SCOTUS hearing. Is there any way to stop this woman from talking?

Senator Mazie Hirono asked Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a devout practicing Catholic, and mother of seven, if she has ever sexually assaulted anyone.

Why is she on the Senate Judiciary? How did that happen?

RUDE DEMSPLAINING

She made something out of nothing about the judge’s use of the term ‘sexual preference,’ claiming it’s an “offensive and outdated” term. Hirono concluded from this that the LGBT community would have to worry about the future of gay marriage. Twitter trolls loved it.

