Biden Greets Zelenskiy with a Red Carpet and $1.85 Billion

Joe Biden and his wife Jill gave Ukrainian President Zelenskiy the red carpet treatment when he rolled into town. Zelesnskiy wore his Castro garb, which is a little insulting to our intelligence.

Joe didn’t stop with a mere red carpet. He also gave him another $1.85 billion after the Senate said they were pushing to give Zelenskiy $45 billion in addition to the 63 billion the US already gave him.

During his most recent video, Zelenskiy said $45 billion isn’t enough.

This $1.85 billion in tax dollars in assistance comes from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This is a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $1 billion, as well as $850 million in assistance via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

This is the 28th Drawdown.

President Biden welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House as the leaders try to show a unified front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The summit is Zelenskyy’s first known trip outside the country since the war began. https://t.co/H8ag8O7Utm pic.twitter.com/2BhmgiInVT — The Associated Press (@AP) December 21, 2022

Zelenskiy is a thug who is a tyrant in his own country. This is a man who accepted Nazis into his military.

It is disgraceful that the U.S. congress is welcoming this tyrant in front of a joint session tonight, and funding his perpetual war effort. It speaks to the rot within our society that we elevate such a slime ball in our halls of power. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) December 21, 2022

Our country is under invasion, and the politicians are making fools of the American people with these actions. It’s ludicrous.

It’s absurd how our elected officials repeatedly subordinate our interests and the safety of our people to foreign leaders like Zelensky, who has been very clear his goal is to get America’s sons and daughters to fight and die in the war in Ukraine – nuclear Armageddon be damned. https://t.co/5Lu8VAdgNH — Dan Caldwell 🇺🇸 (@dandcaldwell) December 21, 2022

Related